Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Pictures of the week: From fashion week in Milan to carnival in Brazil

A model in silhouette at the Fendi women's Autumn-Winter 2023-24 collection show in Milan, Italy. AP Photo

Updated: February 24, 2023, 6:27 PM
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL