Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Pictures of the week: From low-hanging clouds to high-flying Al Forsan

The top of the Feldberg mountain is surrounded by fog and clouds near Frankfurt, Germany. AP

The top of the Feldberg mountain is surrounded by fog and clouds near Frankfurt, Germany. AP

Updated: December 16, 2022, 6:00 PM
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL