Starved of Big Macs since McDonald’s closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain’s successor — the Big Hit.

Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", said the Big Hit would be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal would be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo".

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.

Chief executive Oleg Paroev said Vkusno & tochka had now overcome all supply chain issues and was growing its share in a market traditionally dominated by foreign chains.

Since acquiring Russia's McDonald's restaurants, Mr Govor has snapped up Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki's Russian business and a logistics firm, set to be renamed "Logistics & that's it".

On Monday, he said Vkusno & tochka could try to find a partner to produce children’s toys for the Kids' Combo, which are currently being launched with a free book, but that his M&A appetite had been satisfied for now.

Vkusno & tochka and meat producer Miratorg on Monday said they had agreed to build a factory next year to supply the chain with chips and potato wedges. Some Vkusno & tochka restaurants had to take fries off the menu earlier this year when faced with a potato shortage.

McDonald's entered Russia 32 years ago. Some customers said they could not taste the difference between the new and old food when Vkusno & tochka opened in June.