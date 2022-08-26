Quiz of the week

Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Apple to launch new iPhones and smartwatch on September 7

UK's Prince William and Kate to move out of London to 'put children first'

World’s first floating pod homes launched starting at $295,000

Marine mammal declared functionally extinct in China

Ukraine doubles down on victory goal on Independence Day

Jennifer Lopez shares first look at her three wedding dresses

'Hala Madrid forever': Brazilian midfielder bids emotional farewell to Real

Suhail star sighting in UAE skies means end of summer heat is near

Dinosaur footprints uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park

Nasa’s Artemis 1 Moon mission ready for launch – here’s how to track it in real time

Pictures of the week: from a Kurdish refugee camp to flooding in Pakistan

The Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected ISIS group fighters in the north-eastern Hasakeh governorate, during a security operation by the Kurdish Asayish security forces and the special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces. AFP

The Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected ISIS group fighters in the north-eastern Hasakeh governorate, during a security operation by the Kurdish Asayish security forces and the special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces. AFP

Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:00 PM
Weekend
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article British man found guilty of sharing ISIS propaganda on Facebook
An image that illustrates this article London Stansted Airport staff to vote on strike over pay
An image that illustrates this article UK chancellor tells households to look at energy usage amid soaring bills
An image that illustrates this article Biden says Trump's governing philosophy is 'like semi-fascism'Story gallery icon