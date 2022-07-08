Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Emirati engineer and five other analogue astronauts emerge from Russian isolation pod
- New species of giant water lily discovered at London’s Kew Gardens
- ‘America’s Stonehenge’ demolished following act of vandalism
- 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review: director blends humour and action in Marvel return
- Amazon rolls out fleet of e-cargo delivery bikes in UK city
- Sierra Leone FA investigates ‘impractical’ scorelines in football matches
- Qatar Airways plane has close encounter with balloon at South American airport
- British pilgrim walks from UK to Makkah for Hajj
- European country’s parliament approves legislation to establish work-from-home as legal right
- Water level in US lake hits new historic low for the second time in a year
Updated: July 08, 2022, 6:00 PM