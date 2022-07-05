Qatar Airways plane narrowly dodges balloon over Brazil airport

Pilot swerved to avoid advertising banner near Sao Paulo airport

Rory Reynolds
Jul 05, 2022
A Qatar Airways plane had to dodge a balloon that floated into its flight path near Brazil's busiest airport.

Pilots quickly adjusted their course as the aircraft prepared to land at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport on Sunday, reports said.

A photographer on the ground and a passenger on the flight captured how close the Boeing 777-300ER from Doha came.

The balloon appeared to be supporting an advertising banner. It was not clear how it came so close to the transport hub.

Qatar Airways told local media it "is aware of an event concerning one of its aircraft involving an unmanned balloon before landing in Sao Paulo on Sunday 3 July.

"The flight landed as normal and safety margins were maintained at all times. The captain filed a report following the flight which is now being investigated by the Brazilian authorities."

Reports say such balloons are illegal but are commonly seen during the country's month of June festivals, the Festas Juninas.

Rafael Freitas, who was photographing aircraft at the airport told local media that “the Boeing 777 came in a little misaligned with the runway to avoid the balloon. When it had passed the balloon, it turned to correct its alignment".

Balloon incidents are rare but not unheard of.

On New Year's Eve, 2020, an Avianca Airbus A319 hit a balloon containing streamers that had drifted near Botoga International in Colombia. The crew landed the plane safely.

Updated: July 05, 2022, 2:48 AM
