Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Supermodel gives evidence at Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial
- Tightrope walker Nathan Paul sets new world record
- Budget airline flyadeal makes Saudi aviation history
- African country sees opening of its first internationally branded five-star hotel
- Scottish man suffering from scleroderma undergoes groundbreaking operation
- UK’s Royal Mint reveals its largest coin for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee
- New York City removes last of iconic fixture from its streets
- ‘Elvis’ movie premieres at Cannes Film Festival
- Two stations on London’s new Elizabeth train line boast innovative feature
- Bombardier announces world's fastest private jet will take to the skies in 2025
Updated: May 27, 2022, 6:00 PM