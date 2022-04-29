The best photos of the week: from pampered dogs to salted fish

The most striking pictures from around the world

Tim Knowles
Apr 29, 2022
WeekendPhotographyWorld
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Timeframe: when Burj Khalifa was still a construction site
An image that illustrates this article Photo essay: Oman's rosewater harvesters keep a tradition alive
An image that illustrates this article The new app using AI to revolutionise kandura shopping
An image that illustrates this article Postcard from Jeddah: Eid fishing returns after the years that got away