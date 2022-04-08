Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
Weekend
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Ramadan in Washington: a guide to iftar in the US capitalStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article US sends Patriot missile-defence system to Slovakia
An image that illustrates this article Race against time to raise funds for Yemen tanker repair missionStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Banks in Lebanon say IMF agreement 'crucial first step' towards recovery