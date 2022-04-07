'Utopia of the Seas': world’s largest cruise liner will set sail in 2024

One month after the world’s largest cruise liner set sail, there is a new biggest ship in the works.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas will be the largest in the world when it takes to the ocean in 2024. It will claim the title from its sister vessel Wonder of the Seas, which had its maiden voyage from Florida to the Caribbean on March 4.

The next Oasis Class cruise ship was revealed at a steel cutting ceremony in France this week, where construction also officially got under way.

When complete, the bow of the 362-metre ship would reach the top of New York's Empire State Building if the vessel was standing vertically.

With plans for nearly 3,000 cabins on board, and a capacity for close to 10,000 passengers, it will ferry almost 3,000 more passengers than its largest sister ship.

It will also be powered by natural gas (LNG) propulsion, a welcome move as cruise lines step up efforts to make the industry more sustainable.

Details on where the ship will sail and for how long have yet to be revealed by Royal Caribbean. The original order for the vessel was placed in 2019.

All Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class ships feature a split structure, with multi-deck central areas where travellers can find tropical gardens, shops, restaurants and other attractions. The cruise line is known for offering unique, mega-resort-style ships with previous vessels having aquatheatres, flowboards, bumper car pavilions and some of the largest water parks at sea.

'Wonder of the Seas' will lose its crown as the world's largest cruise ship in May 2024 when 'Utopia of the Seas' sets sail. Photo: Sigrun Sauerzapfe aka SIGGI

The company also offers a wide range of accommodation options on board its ships. Some have as many as 34 categories of cabins with everything from windowless interior cabins to multi-room, double-deck luxury suites that come with private overseas balconies.

The existing five Oasis Class vessels are all ranked as the world’s largest passenger ships and Utopia of the Seas will be included once it sets sail.

