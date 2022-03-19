Katy Perry named godmother of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship

Pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry is about to add another string to her bow.

That’s because the Roar songstress has been named godmother of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most spacious ever cruise ship.

Perry will perform a one-night-only concert in Reykjavik to officially name the Norwegian Prima, the most in-demand cruise ship in the operator's fleet.

The 'Norwegian Prima' will set sail in August 2022. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

The christening ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 27, and will also be the first-ever cruise ship naming ceremony to take place in the Icelandic capital.

“My most favourite way to holiday with my family is on the water,” the Grammy nominee said on Thursday.

“Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view. I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime holidays for so many families.”

Katy Perry will perform during a ceremony to officially name the ship. AP Photo

Norwegian Prima is the cruise liner’s first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. Measuring in at 294-metres long and weighing 142,500 gross tonnes, it's being billed as the company’s most in-demand vessel.

Travellers cruising Prima will have access to several infinity pools, ocean-walk glass bridges with limitless views of the waterways, an outdoor sculpture garden and the brand’s first-ever open-air marketplace.

Due to set sail in August, Norwegian Prima will initially sail from the UK and Iceland to northern Europe, before commencing crossings to Bermuda from New York in October then voyaging around the Caribbean from ports in the US this winter.

What are ship godmothers?

Choosing a godmother is a long-standing naval tradition for new ships, dating back to Greek and Roman times.

It involves a civilian, typically a woman, being selected to bring good luck and protection to the ship, as well as having the honour of officially naming the vessel before it sets sail.

Perry isn’t the first celebrity to be picked for the role by Norwegian — Kelly Clarkson and Kim Cattrall have previously held the same role.

Hollywood legend Sofia Loren was recently in Dubai as godmother of the $800 million MSC Virtuosa, Dubai's largest cruise ship.