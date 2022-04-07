World's skinniest skyscraper in Manhattan is ready for residents to move in

Steinway Tower is a mere 17.5 metres wide and 435 metres tall

Steinway Tower, the world's thinnest supertall skyscraper, has only one residence per floor. Photo: SHoP Architects / David Sundberg / Esto
Katy Gillett
Apr 07, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Dubai might be home to the world's tallest tower, but now Manhattan is where you'll find the planet's skinniest skyscraper.

Shop Architects' 111 West 57th Street, or Steinway Tower, has recently had the final touches put on its exterior cladding, meaning it's now ready for residents to move in, according to developers.

It is tall, reaching 435 metres, and very thin, with a mere 17.5-metre width, and there is only one residence per floor. The height-to-width ratio is 24:1, meaning it's considered the world's thinnest supertall skyscraper. It's also the second tallest in the Western Hemisphere.

For comparison, the Burj Khalifa is 45 metres wide, while New York's 432 Park Avenue is 28.5 metres.

The New Century Global Centre, in Chengdu, China, is a whopping 399 metres wide, and was named the largest building in the world in 2013.

.

.

The tower is located on Billionaires' Row in Midtown Manhattan and has been under construction for some time. Plans were first announced in 2013 and the project broke ground the next year, but construction was stalled, with financial reasons being cited in 2017.

There are 60 apartments in total on the 84 floors and in the nearby Steinway Hall building. There's a triplex penthouse at the top. These range in price from $7.5 million for a studio to $66m for the penthouse, according to property listings.

Read more
28 of Dubai's most famous buildings: from Burj Khalifa to Museum of the Future

"As New Yorkers, we are incredibly proud to add a new icon to our skyline," Gregg Pasquarelli, founding principal at Shop Architects, told design publication Dezeen.

"Any preconceived notions that our team had about skyscrapers of New York City developments were replaced with an opportunity to do something that had never been done before."

The tapered building, which draws inspiration from New York's Art Deco era, features terracotta tiles, with glass walls facing Central Park or Lower Manhattan, depending on which side you're on.

The tapered tower is inspired by New York's Art Deco era. Photo: SHoP Architects / David Sundberg / Esto

The tapered tower is inspired by New York's Art Deco era. Photo: SHoP Architects / David Sundberg / Esto

It's filled with luxury amenities such as a 25-metre swimming pool and a private dining room. A double-height fitness centre also features a terrace.

The tower is part of Steinway Hall, a historic 1925 building that was the home of piano maker Steinway & Sons, as well as a concert hall.

29 of the world's most famous skyscrapers — in pictures:

(FILES) A picture taken on January 3, 2010 shows an Emirati woman and her children walking past Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. Dubai's debt-laden group, Dubai World, said on May 20, 2010 it has reached an agreement "in principle" with most of its bank lenders to restructure some 23.5 billion dollars in debt. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / FILES / AFP)

Dubai's Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building at 829.8 metres high. AFP

Updated: April 07, 2022, 6:32 AM
ArchitectureNew YorkUS
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Support Ukrainian authors is the message at London Book FairStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article World's skinniest skyscraper in Manhattan is ready for residents to move in
An image that illustrates this article Flamingods' Charles Prest pays tribute to Bahrain and UAE in new solo music project
An image that illustrates this article London Book Fair - in picturesStory gallery icon