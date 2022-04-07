World's skinniest skyscraper in Manhattan is ready for residents to move in

Dubai might be home to the world's tallest tower, but now Manhattan is where you'll find the planet's skinniest skyscraper.

Shop Architects' 111 West 57th Street, or Steinway Tower, has recently had the final touches put on its exterior cladding, meaning it's now ready for residents to move in, according to developers.

It is tall, reaching 435 metres, and very thin, with a mere 17.5-metre width, and there is only one residence per floor. The height-to-width ratio is 24:1, meaning it's considered the world's thinnest supertall skyscraper. It's also the second tallest in the Western Hemisphere.

For comparison, the Burj Khalifa is 45 metres wide, while New York's 432 Park Avenue is 28.5 metres.

The New Century Global Centre, in Chengdu, China, is a whopping 399 metres wide, and was named the largest building in the world in 2013.

.

The tower is located on Billionaires' Row in Midtown Manhattan and has been under construction for some time. Plans were first announced in 2013 and the project broke ground the next year, but construction was stalled, with financial reasons being cited in 2017.

There are 60 apartments in total on the 84 floors and in the nearby Steinway Hall building. There's a triplex penthouse at the top. These range in price from $7.5 million for a studio to $66m for the penthouse, according to property listings.

"As New Yorkers, we are incredibly proud to add a new icon to our skyline," Gregg Pasquarelli, founding principal at Shop Architects, told design publication Dezeen.

"Any preconceived notions that our team had about skyscrapers of New York City developments were replaced with an opportunity to do something that had never been done before."

The tapered building, which draws inspiration from New York's Art Deco era, features terracotta tiles, with glass walls facing Central Park or Lower Manhattan, depending on which side you're on.

The tapered tower is inspired by New York's Art Deco era. Photo: SHoP Architects / David Sundberg / Esto

It's filled with luxury amenities such as a 25-metre swimming pool and a private dining room. A double-height fitness centre also features a terrace.

The tower is part of Steinway Hall, a historic 1925 building that was the home of piano maker Steinway & Sons, as well as a concert hall.