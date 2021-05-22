UAE weather: Hot and humid with chance of fog

Abu Dhabi. The UAE reacted quickly to the pandemic-driven slowdown by introducing economic stimulus measures to help businesses and residents. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE will experience another hot day on Saturday, with some light cloud cover expected across the Gulf region.

Temperatures will reach up to 41°C in Dubai and 43°C in Abu Dhabi, as a high pressure system makes its presence felt.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say conditions will become humid by night.

There will be a chance of fog or mist over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light, with gusts measuring up to 20 kilometres per hour near coastal areas but could reach up to 35 kph at times.

Sunday will follow a similar pattern and is expected to be very warm with some cloud.