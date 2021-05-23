UAE’s Mahzooz jackpot: prize doubled to Dh2 million for next draw

Hosts Aishwarya Ajit and Wissam Breidy during the Mahzooz live weekly draw. Courtesy: Mahzooz

The second prize of UAE's Mahzooz draw will be doubled to Dh2 million this weekend, after none of the participants won a grand prize on Saturday.

More than 2,300 people took part in the draw that was livestreamed on Saturday, with 125 of them winning Dh1,000 and 2,200 people winning Dh35 each.

Because no one won the second prize of Dh1 million, it has been doubled to Dh2 million for next week’s draw.

The mega rollover prize of Dh50 million is also still up for grabs.

If there are multiple winners, the funds are split equally amongst them.

Several lives have been turned around after winning a grand prize from Mahzooz.

Afsal Khalid, an Indian man who lost his job because of the Covid-19 pandemic, won a slice of a Dh1million prize.

He scooped Dh333,333 and plans on saving for his children’s education and opening his own business.

"I've been in India for the past year, with no income. It's been really difficult to support my family," he told The National.

“When I found out I won this money, I was really happy. I told my wife, but she won’t believe me. It’s because we have never won any prizes and this seems like a dream to her."

Participants are required to purchase a water bottle of Dh35 for one entry into the game and pick six numbers.

The water bottles collected by Mahzooz are donated to charity.

Last week’s winning numbers were 10, 23, 24, 30, 35 and 49.

The next draw will take place on May 29 and will be live-streamed on Mahzooz’s official website and social media channels.

To participate, register online.

