Sultan Al Neyadi posts tribute to Egypt from International Space Station

UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi has posted a tribute to Egypt from the International Space Station.

Dr Al Neyadi, 41, posted a video on Twitter showing Egypt from the space station, accompanied by a caption paying tribute to the Arab nation.

"The words of late Sheikh Zayed [bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father] 'Egypt's renaissance is a renaissance for all Arabs' remain just as powerful and relevant today as when they were first spoken," he said.

"His enduring love for Egypt has seeped into the hearts of Emiratis nationwide.

"As I gaze down from space on this land, I extend my greetings to Egypt and its warm people."

In the video, Dr Al Neyadi zooms in to Egypt's capital city.

"I would like to share with you these clips of over Egypt, specifically Cairo," he said in Arabic.

"Let us zoom at Cairo from space. As you can see the Nile Delta has taken the shape of a flower.

"Cairo is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever visited in my life. It is shining bright. May God keep them safe and sound."

Dr Al Neyadi arrived at the orbiting laboratory on March 3 for a six-month mission, the Arab world’s first long-duration space trip.

On Friday, he marked the start of Ramadan with another video on Twitter and shared stunning views of the crescent moon becoming visible after the sunset.

Dr Al Neyadi spent his first week on board the ISS carrying out repairs to the bathroom and becoming a test subject for a heart study.

There are seven astronauts on board the station ― three Americans, three Russians and one Emirati.

Four astronauts — two Americans and two Saudis — will fly to the ISS on May 12 as part of a privately led mission by Axiom Space.

They will spend 10 days there, carrying out 20 science experiments.

It means there will be three Arabs in space together at the same time ― a record number.