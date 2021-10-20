KhalifaSat captures Ain Dubai from space ahead of grand opening

The world's tallest observation wheel has been captured on camera from space.

KhalifaSat was designed and built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai. It is the first entirely Emirati-made satellite and it snapped this crystal clear photo of the newest attraction in town.

Ain Dubai is scheduled to open on Thursday as the UAE embarks on a three-day weekend for the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

This photo, taken by KhalifaSat, shows Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel extending to 250m in the sky, which will be open for visitors from tomorrow.

MBRSC tweeted the photo reminding residents of the grand opening.

Ain Dubai, on Bluewaters Island, is about twice the height of the London Eye and will provide extensive views of Dubai’s skyline.

On a clear day, visitors should be able to see everything from Bluewaters Island to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, to Burj Al Arab and even Burj Khalifa.

The attraction has 48 cabins. A single rotation takes 38 minutes and visitors are advised to arrive 30 to 60 minutes in advance.

One cabin can accommodate up to 40 people but the attraction will operate under a reduced capacity of seven per cabin, or 10 from the same group, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

