UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates UAE on turning 50

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the UAE before National Day, saying few countries have achieved what the Emirates has in only 50 years.

In a message of congratulations, Mr Johnson sent his warm wishes to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, as well as citizens and residents of the country on the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

He also said the country remains a “shining example of progress globally".

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London in September 2021. EPA

“When I had the pleasure to host His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed [Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces] in September in London, we spoke about the shared history of our two countries but we also focused on our future,” said Mr Johnson.

“We have established a new, ambitious ‘partnership for the future’ that will strengthen the deep and historic relations that our two countries share.

“The partnership will ensure that the UAE and UK work closely together to address shared global challenges, promote prosperity and security for our citizens, tackle climate change and expand the exchange of knowledge, skills and ideas.”

Excitement is building across the UAE, with National Day mere hours away.

Celebrations will culminate in Hatta on Thursday evening with the UAE's official Golden Jubilee event.