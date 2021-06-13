Some driving licence services in Dubai to be online-only

Licence renewal, replacement of cards and getting an experience certificate can be done only through the RTA website or via its app

Some driving licence services in Dubai will be available only online, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.

Applying for licence renewal, replacement of lost cards or getting an experience certificate can be done only through the RTA website, via its app or at self-service kiosks.

These services will not be available at customer service centres.

People should instead access these digitally, said Sultan Al Marzouqi, director of the RTA's Licensing Agency.

“Applications for renewing driver license service are now provided through the RTA’s Dubai Drive app, website, self-service kiosks and approved eyesight testing centres,” he said.

“The replacement of lost/ or damaged driver licence service is available on the RTA app and website.

“Applications for drivers’ experience certificates are now open through the RTA’s website, Dubai Drive App and self-service kiosks.”

On March 29, the RTA replaced paper tickets for vehicle offences with digital ones that are sent through email or text message.

The move was in line with Dubai government’s "paperless strategy", which aims to ensure all transactions are carried out digitally.

Previously, tickets were printed on paper and were left on the motorist’s windscreen.

Published: June 13, 2021 04:10 PM

