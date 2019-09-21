Coronavirus: UAE eases restrictions on boating with 50 per cent cap

Sharjah and Dubai had earlier allowed boating and water sports competitions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 21, 2019: Standalone. A yacht in the marina on a humid day in Dubai. Saturday the 21st of September 2019. Bluewaters, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ruba Haza
Jun 30, 2020

Restrictions on recreational and commercial boating have been eased across the UAE, as the country returns to normality during the coronavirus outbreak.

Excursion boats, personal and commercial yachts can now operate with a passenger capacity limit of 50 per cent.
Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said on Monday that jet skis will also be allowed but can be used by one person at a time.

“Restrictions have been lifted on the use of excursion boats as well as personal and commercial yachts, with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent passengers on-board,” said Dr Al Dhaheri.

“The use of jet skis is limited to one person at a time,” he said.

Sharjah and Dubai had earlier eased restrictions on recreational boating and water sports competitions.

Sharjah had allowed the resumption of services in April whereas Dubai gave a go-ahead to marine and water sport competitions in mid-June.

Coronavirus outbreak
Latest updates
Leisure yachts and boats resume operations in Sharjah

Boat operators and those on board must follow precautionary measures that are in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Random inspections will be carried out to ensure operators follow guidelines.

Updated: June 30th 2020, 8:34 AM
