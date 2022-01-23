Road closures in Abu Dhabi for Golden Jubilee cycling tour

Diversions for event to mark 50 years of the UAE will be in place between 1pm and 4pm

Patrick Ryan
Jan 23, 2022

Motorists are being advised of road closures in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for the Golden Jubilee cycling tour.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road will all be closed on Tuesday between the hours of 1pm and 4pm as the tour passes.

The Integrated Transport Centre shared a map of the closures and alternative routes on its social media channels.

The tour is taking place to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. It starts at the Ministry of Interior offices in Abu Dhabi and ends 111 kilometres away, at the finishing line at Expo 2020 Dubai.

