Minor ground collision between two planes at Dubai International Airport

Airline officials have confirmed a ground incident between two aircraft at Dubai International Airport on Thursday morning.

Dubai Airports said the incident, involving two passenger aircraft, occurred in the early hours of this morning, which resulted in the temporary closure of one runway.

"As a result of this, one runway was temporarily closed to allow for the minor incident to be swiftly managed," said a spokesperson for Dubai Airports.

"Operations at DXB were not impacted and the runway was reopened after two hours."

Flydubai confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday morning.

Gulf Air, the national airline of Bahrain, and Flydubai confirmed their aircraft were involved in the minor collision.

Flydubai said its flight FZ 1461 to Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan was ordered to return to the stand following the incident.

"[The incident involved] one of our Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft and another aircraft on the taxi way," the airline said.

"Passengers were accommodated on a later flight which has departed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers travel plans. Flydubai will work with the authorities to investigate the incident."

Gulf Air said one of its aircraft was "impacted on the tail by an aircraft of another airline”.

“Gulf Air is working to reconnect all the passengers to their final destinations.”

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

