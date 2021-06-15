Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes Irish foreign minister for talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence Simon Coveney in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the foreign ministry, where they discussed enhancing co-operation and other relationships between the UAE and Ireland.

A number of issues were reviewed, including each country's efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for international collective action to ensure vaccine deliver around the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai was also discussed , which will see the Emirati city host Ireland as a participating nation.