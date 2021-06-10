Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

An annular and partial solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the world on Thursday.

Stargazers in Canada, Greenland and Northern Russia will see most of the Sun blocked by the Moon, creating a ‘ring of fire’ around it, a phenomenon described as an annular eclipse in astronomy.

On the same evening, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the eastern US, Northern Alaska, Canada, parts of the Caribbean, Europe and northern Africa.

“A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas,” US space agency Nasa said.

Early risers, you’re in for a treat! Tomorrow, you can view a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse starting at 5:25am ET (09:25 UT). Find out how you can tune in for a no-nonsense (clouds – we’re looking at you) viewing of the solar eclipse from your device: https://t.co/9so3HhDztG pic.twitter.com/kHMm5YvOSE — NASA (@NASA) June 10, 2021

“During an annular eclipse, the Moon is far enough away from Earth that the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky.

“Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, it will look like a dark disc on top of a larger, bright disc. This creates what looks like a ring of fire around the Moon.”

It is important to wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses when observing the event, as it is unsafe to look directly at the Sun.

Nasa has listed the timings of the eclipse on its website. The agency will also livestream the event.

Last month, a total lunar eclipse was visible in parts of the US, Australia, South America and eastern Asia, with the Moon taking on a reddish glow.

On June 24, the last supermoon of the year will appear in skies and will be visible from the UAE.

Lunar eclipse around the world in 2018 - in pictures