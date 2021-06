30 remarkable images of the UAE from space

na pic 1 The UAE (centre-right) is well-lit during the night and is very visible from space. This image was captured from the International Space Station. Nasa (Nasa)

From salt domes and jagged mountains to man-made lakes and unique structures – all seven emirates of the UAE have been captured in stunning images taken from space.

While Dubai's Palm Jumeirah is one of the most photographed landmarks from the International Space Station, there are many more remarkable structures and natural wonders throughout the Emirates that have been captured by astronauts and satellites over the years.

Everything started from Umm Ghaffa, my village. It was where I first observed the skies & stars, created memories that will forever be imprinted in my mind. It was also the place where the late Sheikh Zayed, envisioned the transformation of the UAE into an oasis of life. pic.twitter.com/jRsxo3uzlv — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 22, 2020

The National has highlighted 30 of the most eye-catching views of the UAE from space.

Nasa's Earth Observatory has images of weather occurrences that are common in the Middle Eastern region, such as dust storms.

KhalifaSat, the first Emirati-built satellite, has captured some of the most famous landmarks in the UAE over the years, including Sharjah’s largest mosque and the Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

Astronauts have captured images of the Arabian Gulf, including the Emirates, from the space station, especially during the night when the country is well-lit.

Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir took a photograph of Abu Dhabi two months after Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri returned to Earth from his eight-day stay on the ISS.

“The very first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates launched to space this year – in the same rocket as me. Thinking about my new colleagues and friends (Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi) made my view even more spectacular. Goodnight, Abu Dhabi,” she tweeted at the time.

Stunning images of the Middle East from space - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 na pic 1 On November 26 2020, an astronaut captured this photo of the northwest coastline of Saudi Arabia, home to 260 coral reef species. The image shows the Red Sea on the right, a lagoon in the middle and the coral reef on the left side. All photos courtesy of Earth Observatory at Nasa (Earth Observatory at Nasa)

