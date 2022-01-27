SpaceOps 2023: UAE to host major space conference in March next year

The UAE will host a global space conference in 2023, which will bring together leaders in the space industry.

It is the first time an Arab country will host the Space Operations forum since its inception in 1990.

Emirates won the rights to host the event in 2018 and it was scheduled for 2022 but has now been postponed to 2023.

The international forum is held once every two years and helps space nations explore the latest technologies.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is organising the conference with the theme Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond. It will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5 to 9.

For the 1st time ever in the Arab world, Dubai will host the 17th International Conference on Space Operations “SpaceOps 2023”, an event that will bring together the leading players in the field of space to discuss the future of this sector: https://t.co/u52GZzhtRO#SpaceOps2023 pic.twitter.com/cMcAmzkJeR — SpaceOps 2023 (@SpaceOps2023) January 26, 2022

“Dubai SpaceOps is a unique opportunity to meet eastern and western world-class scientists, practitioners, engineers and leaders in the space industry to discuss the hot research topics and state-of-the-art technologies and innovations in the space sector,” Salem Al Marri, director-general of the space centre, said.

He said it was a “valuable opportunity for our distinguished delegates to explore all aspects of space mission operations".

“It also allows them to learn about the latest technologies and opportunities in this sector, and how advanced space technologies can contribute to finding solutions for the future of humanity,” he said.

Last year, the UAE hosted the International Astronautical Congress, the world’s largest space conference, with heads of major space agencies and private companies like Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin among the participants.

As well as helping space agencies and private companies explore the latest trends in the industry and providing a platform to make breaking announcements, space conferences are also a forum to form new partnerships and secure deals.

