Emirati's Dh600,000 donation helped to build mosque in Sharjah

In a quiet neighbourhood in the Al Nekhailat area of Sharjah stands a mosque that serves as a symbol of the devotion and generosity of Emirati people.

It was built when Ali Al Shaali, now 71 and retired, donated about Dh600,000 ($163,370) towards construction after the municipality had allocated land.

“We submitted a request to the municipality back in the early 1980s asking for a land plot because we needed a mosque in the area,” Mr Al Shaali told The National.

Despite the significant amount of money he put in, Mr Al Shaali said it was a deed he would never regret because it was an act of faith and devotion to Allah.

"I wanted to do something that would benefit the community and bring people closer to Allah,” said Mr Al Shaali, who was in his 30s at the time and worked for Sharjah Police.

“It wasn’t just me, my entire family was happy to do so and none of them objected to paying such an amount for the mosque."

The mosque opened in 1984 and in 1988 was renamed after Martyr Mohamed Ali Al Attar who sacrificed his life for the country.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the serene place of worship, which covers 3,875 square feet, can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

With a spacious area in front of its gate, another 200 worshippers can pray at the mosque.

Mohammed Saleem, 35, from Pakistan who has been the mosque’s imam for the past nine years, said Ramadan brought not only an increase in the number of worshippers but also a boost in their commitment.

“More people come to the mosque during Ramadan to perform all five prayers and after iftar, they spend hours in taraweeh prayers reading the Quran,” he said.

"Ramadan is a time of spiritual renewal when we increase our good deeds with the people around us and focus on our relationship with Allah.”

He said the mosque's spacious prayer hall fills up with worshippers during taraweeh prayers and the recitation of the Quran can be heard echoing throughout the building.

It is not unusual for Emiratis to pay for the construction of mosques in their own neighbourhoods or other areas.

Many people or families donate money to fund the building or renovation of mosques and sometimes they are named after them or their loved ones.

“My father, God have mercy on his soul, and I donated to build a mosque in the Al Riqa suburb in Sharjah shortly before I paid to build this mosque.”

“It's a deeply rooted tradition in the Emirati culture and reflects the importance of religion and community values,” said Mr Al Shaali.