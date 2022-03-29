Sharjah Ruler opens Al Qalaa Mosque in Kalba

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday opened the Al Qalaa Mosque in Kalba.

Sheikh Sultan visited the mosque and learnt about its features, accessibility and the amenities available to worshippers, state news agency Wam reported.

The mosque spans 965.54 sq metres and has 16.6 metre-high dome.

The men's prayer hall has a capacity of 790, the women's prayer hall holds 90 while the outer hallway can house 200 people.

The mosque visit came on the same day that Sheikh Dr Sultan announced plans for a new heritage museum in Kalba.

It will be built on the seafront and pay tribute to the area's maritime past.