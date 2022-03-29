Sharjah's Kalba set for new kayak lake and heritage museum

Ruler of Sharjah approves plans as east coast region continues its rise

The National
Mar 29, 2022

A new museum and kayaking area will soon be open in Kalba on the UAE's east coast.

On a tour of the Sharjah exclave on Tuesday, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, approved plans for the Kalba Heritage Museum, state news Wam reported.

The 32,000 square metre, two-storey museum will be built in a style to reflect the area's maritime traditions and will house exhibitions along with cultural, social and artistic activities.

READ MORE
Sharjah Ruler opens heritage sites in the emirate's deep wadis

It will be built on the beach at Kalba, opposite the heritage area of Khor Kalba.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also visited the Al Hafiya project on the outskirts of Kalba. It will feature a lake for kayaking and sailing.

A date for the final completion of both projects was not revealed.

The news came on the same day Sheikh Dr Sultan opened a new mosque in Kalba.

A clock tower that offers stunning views of Kalba is also now open.

The tower opened earlier this month, is 60 metres in height and has a viewing platform overlooking the town and sea.

Kalba's clock tower - in pictures

The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, inaugurates Kalba's Clock Tower Square. Wam

The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, inaugurates Kalba's Clock Tower Square. Wam

Updated: March 29, 2022, 6:34 PM
SharjahUAETourismHeritage
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah's Kalba set for new kayak lake and heritage museumStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah Ruler opens Al Qalaa Mosque in KalbaStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Umm Al Quwain plans to turn 20 per cent of land into nature reserves
An image that illustrates this article Colourful scenes as Dubai Expo marks India's national dayStory gallery icon