Sharjah's Kalba set for new kayak lake and heritage museum

A new museum and kayaking area will soon be open in Kalba on the UAE's east coast.

On a tour of the Sharjah exclave on Tuesday, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, approved plans for the Kalba Heritage Museum, state news Wam reported.

The 32,000 square metre, two-storey museum will be built in a style to reflect the area's maritime traditions and will house exhibitions along with cultural, social and artistic activities.

It will be built on the beach at Kalba, opposite the heritage area of Khor Kalba.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also visited the Al Hafiya project on the outskirts of Kalba. It will feature a lake for kayaking and sailing.

A date for the final completion of both projects was not revealed.

The news came on the same day Sheikh Dr Sultan opened a new mosque in Kalba.

A clock tower that offers stunning views of Kalba is also now open.

The tower opened earlier this month, is 60 metres in height and has a viewing platform overlooking the town and sea.

