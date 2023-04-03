Dubai hosts interfaith iftar for hundreds at Expo City Dubai

More than 1,000 people of different faiths gathered in Dubai for a special iftar meal at Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai on Sunday.

Faith leaders, Muslim scholars, Emirati officials and officials from diplomatic bodies in the UAE, also attended the event.

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department organised the second annual ‘Dubai Iftar’ on Sunday, showcasing the city's spirit of religious tolerance and communal harmony.

Dr Hamad Al Shaibani, director general of IACAD, said the initiative was being held following last year’s successful iftar event which was attended by more than 500 people at Expo City Dubai.

More than 1000 people from various religions gathered for special Iftar meal at Al Wasl Plaza in @expocitydubai

The event organized by @IACADDUBAI showcasing #Dubai spirit of religious tolerance and communal harmony. pic.twitter.com/Lb3RYZHQJ1 — Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) April 3, 2023

“We decided to hold the group iftar on the second Sunday of every Ramadan. We are happy to host all the heads of various religions and people of different faiths at one table,” said Dr Al Shaibani.

“It will represent the principle of moderation, wisdom, rejection of racism, tolerance and acceptance of others.”

Read more Dubai residents need permission to distribute iftar meals during Ramadan, say authorities

The event started after the firing of Dubai Police’s Ramadan cannon in front of Al Wasl Plaza.

Representatives of Sikh, Bohra, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish faiths, as well as Coptic Church and the Jaafari Waqf heads attended the iftar reception.

“I’m in the UAE for 22 years. This country has a big message to the world on how people can live without discrimination," said Fr Marcos Estefanous of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Oud Metha.

"More than 200 nationalities living on this land with peace and love without problems.

“It is a pleasant day and a message to the world as all of us sit at one table having iftar meals. Despite our differences, we all love and accept each other unconditionally. We are all brothers in humanity.

“I’m happy to be here and was waiting for this gathering after the gathering last year.”