On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Pope Francis arrives in Abu Dhabi on a historic visit - the first by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula - as a guest of the UAE leadership.

The next day, he will be received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, before attending a private meeting of the Muslim Council of Elders at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the interfaith Global Meeting of Human Fraternity at the Founder's Memorial.

The occasion thousands of Catholics in the UAE have been eagerly anticipating happens on Tuesday, February 5: a Mass in Abu Dhabi celebrated by the Pope in the presence of 135,000 faithful.

