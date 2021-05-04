How UAE's savvy small business owners bounced back from the pandemic

Nicola Jayne Augusti-DXB Nicola Jayne Augusti is a British expat who launched her swimwear business three months before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Sales hit zero during the outbreak, but things are slowly returning to normal for her as sales increase again. 'The National' spoke to four small business owners on how they overcame challenges to keep their ventures afloat amidst a pandemic. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Small business owners in the UAE say they refused to give up on their dreams when the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic threatened their livelihoods.

Stay-home measures and travel restrictions had a far-reaching effect on traders – big and small – all over the globe.

Independent business owners, many of whom invest their savings in their projects, were placed under particular strain by the financial fallout of Covid-19.

The National spoke to four small business owners who got creative to get through difficult times and now see hope on the horizon.

Swimwear brand emerged from troubled waters

Nicola Jayne Augusti, 32, is a British resident of Dubai who quit her corporate job in 2019 to launch a swimwear brand, but three months later, the pandemic hit.

“I was previously a Champion Bikini Fitness competitor and wanted to launch a business that helped women get healthier, feel more confident and comfortable in swimwear,” said Ms Augusti, whose business operates under the name Nicky Bikini on social media.

“When Covid-19 hit, global travel got cancelled, people couldn’t leave their homes and swimwear sales reached zero.

“I was very scared because I had left my corporate job with enough finance for six months to get my business off the ground, but now that no sales were coming in, I knew that money would dwindle fast if I didn’t problem solve.”

Nicola Jayne Augusti quit her corporate job to launch her own swimwear brand in 2019. She diversified to stay afloat during the pandemic. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ms Augusti said she used social media, especially TikTok, to help promote her brand.

“Social media helped in a number of ways,” she said. “It helped keep my finger on the pulse with behaviours of consumers during the lockdown.

“Home workouts became a huge priority. Off the back of this I decided to launch an activewear arm of my business and sales took off in the space of home workout gear.

“I noticed the social media platform TikTok was also rising at this time and I used it to tell the story of how my small business was coping during the pandemic.”

One of Ms Augusti’s videos on the Chinese social media platform gained more than 100,000 views, helping her reach a record number of sales.

In the past month, she sold 28 of her products and said the numbers are increasing every day.

The art of the sale

Anabia Jamshed, from Pakistan, faced similar challenges during the first wave of the pandemic.

The 34-year-old sells embellished household and decor pieces on an online platform that is licensed by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development.

Anabia Jamshed sells household and decor pieces online. Courtesy: Anabia Jamshed

She said sales dropped sharply in the first months of the pandemic.

"We all that know art pieces are known to be extremely slow-selling commodities,” said Ms Jamshed, who earned a master’s degree in interior design to pursue her lifelong passion and set up her business.

“So, financially, it was a huge struggle, where people didn’t want to go out even or connect, let alone spend on things other than the basic necessities.”

Ms Jamshed also used social media to help market her products and created videos to promote her brand.

Now, sales are slowly starting to pick up, with up to eight of her products sold on average each month.

“Each of my creations presents a story in itself,” she said. “It must never be out of any context at all. After all, this is the era of personalising, storytelling and emanating a nostalgic, cosy, snug and homey vibe.”

Teen entrepreneur 'found gap in market'

Nasser Sultan Lootah is a 16-year-old Emirati who sells manga books, clothing and anime merchandise online. The store is licensed under his mother’s name.

Despite his young age, he is quickly building up business experience.

His most recent venture, the Japanese bookstore he launched in August 2020, has been the most successful so far.

“When the pandemic was reaching higher numbers of cases, I was worried about my business failing due to lower sales,” he said.

“It was very hard for me to get my products because I get them shipped from overseas. Thankfully, my business began to grow slowly and sales where increasing, which gave me hope.

Nasser Sultan Lootah sells manga books and other merchandise online. Courtesy: Nasser Sultan Lootah

“Personally, I am very into manga and anime, but when the virus started many people couldn’t go out and buy these books. It’s then I realised that there were barely any libraries that would sell these books or deliver them, so I found a gap in the market which inspired the idea for my business.”

In the past couple of months, Nasser Sultan has sold 230 books. He charges about Dh40 to Dh45 for each book, while the clothing and anime figures go for about Dh100 each.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Salem Rashed Alnuaimi is another Emirati who overcame challenges during the height of the pandemic to save his online business.

The 24-year-old sells figures of popular characters from anime, video games and movies, which are lit with LED lights.

He said what makes him different from competitors is that his business designs and develops the lights locally.

Mr Alnuaimi’s brand gained exposure when they exhibited at the Middle East’s Film and Comic Con in 2019.

“By the end of March in 2020, we had to stop activity due to not being able to produce the lights locally and not being able to ship them because the courier service we were using stopped operating,” he said.

“It was worrying at first, but I was glad that my products aren’t those that have a shelf life and I didn’t have a store front or any employees.

“I was able to resume operations in August. Using Instagram ads to help gain more exposure really benefited me.”

Mr Alnuaimi said influencers on Instagram and TikTok carried out product reviews for him, which helped sales grow.

“Following a couple of Instagram ads and collaborations with social media influencers, my reach increased greatly and sales skyrocketed,” he said.

The cost for one led light is Dh100. Mr Alnuaimi said there zero sales from April to July last year. Since the pandemic restrictions were lifted, there are 30 to 50 sales a week.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

if you go The flights

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov) Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14 Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov) Perera 47; Sohail 2-18

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

