UAE reports 2,281 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

The UAE reported 2,281 new Covid-19 cases and three additional deaths on Friday.

The update followed 225,651 tests in the past 24 hours. In total, 2,234 coronavirus patients recovered.

The latest figures take the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 593,894 and deaths to 1,720.

Nationwide, average daily new cases have risen to about 2,000 in the past 10 days after hitting a five-month low in early May. Friday was the worst day for new cases since May 28, when 2,236 new cases were confirmed.

Last week, officials said almost 85 per cent of the eligible population over 16 had been vaccinated, while booster shots for people who were vaccinated early on have already been introduced in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi will introduce its latest measures to tackle the pandemic.

People entering supermarkets, gyms, restaurants, bars and other premises will be required to have proof of vaccination or a recent test shown on the Al Hosn app.