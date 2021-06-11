UAE reports 2,281 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

The country has recorded a gradual increase in case numbers since late May

Nearly 85 per cent of eligible people over 16 in UAE have now had the coronavirus vaccine. AFP 
Nearly 85 per cent of eligible people over 16 in UAE have now had the coronavirus vaccine. AFP 

The UAE reported 2,281 new Covid-19 cases and three additional deaths on Friday.

The update followed 225,651 tests in the past 24 hours. In total, 2,234 coronavirus patients recovered.

Read More

Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The NationalAbu Dhabi to require vaccine or test to enter malls, restaurants and supermarkets

How to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

The latest figures take the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 593,894 and deaths to 1,720.

Nationwide, average daily new cases have risen to about 2,000 in the past 10 days after hitting a five-month low in early May. Friday was the worst day for new cases since May 28, when 2,236 new cases were confirmed.

Last week, officials said almost 85 per cent of the eligible population over 16 had been vaccinated, while booster shots for people who were vaccinated early on have already been introduced in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi will introduce its latest measures to tackle the pandemic.

People entering supermarkets, gyms, restaurants, bars and other premises will be required to have proof of vaccination or a recent test shown on the Al Hosn app.

Updated: June 11, 2021 07:30 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
A man waits outside a mobile Covid-19 vaccine centre outside Bolton Town Hall in northern England where cases of the Delta variant are rising. AP 

Indian variant cases doubling every 4.5 days in parts of England

Europe
Abu Dhabi resident Blesilda Tamayo receives a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi to offer Covid-19 vaccine to people with expired visas

Health
A police officer waits his turn to receive the Convidecia Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Peshawar, Pakistan. AP Photo

Punjab province in Pakistan to block SIM cards and salaries of unvaccinated people

Asia
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read