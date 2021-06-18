UAE records 1,942 Covid-19 cases and six deaths

The UAE reported 1,942 Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing its tally to 608,070.

Another 1,918 patients beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 587,160.

Six more people died after contracting coronavirus, raising the death toll since the outbreak began to 1,747.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 19,163.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 253,077 daily tests.

More than 54.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the Emirates to date.

An additional 116,418 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered during the 24-hour period.

Close to 14.3 million doses have been given to the public since a nationwide inoculation drive was launched in December.