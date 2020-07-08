Coronavirus: UAE reports 445 new cases of Covid-19

pic The Third Place Cafe along the Corniche during the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Victor Besa / The National (pic)

The UAE detected another 445 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the country's total infections to 53,045.

Authorities said 568 people had recovered from the virus while one patient died. This brought the tallies to 42,282 recoveries and 327 deaths since the UAE recorded its first Covid-19 cases in late January.

The country is continuing its mass testing programme with an additional 51,000 PCR tests carried out over the past 24-hours.

The aim is to carry out another 2 million tests over the next two months, officials said this week.

The goal was set after case numbers began to rise again after previously dipping to around 350 new infections a day.

But there have been promising signs that indicate improvements across the country, including Dubai closing its largest field hospital after discharging its last coronavirus patient.

On Tuesday, authorities said Japanese citizen Hiroaki Fujita had been cleared of the virus and Dubai World Trade Centre field hospital would close.

Mr Fujita, who has lived in Dubai for close to three years, praised staff for their care during his two-week stay at the facility.

The centre was one of several temporary hospitals established at the peak of the virus as authorities planned for a predicted surge in cases.

It has since been transformed into a sporting centre to host Dubai Sports World, which lasts until October 3.

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld