UAE to deliver free blood pressure checks for 50,000 in national campaign

The UAE will offer free blood pressure screenings to 50,000 people over the next two months in an effort to bolster public health and safeguard against a condition described as a silent killer.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday launched the National Campaign for Early Detection of Hypertension in partnership with the International Society of Hypertension in Dubai.

Health checks will be provided at venues all over the country in May and June with the support of public and private health bodies, universities, Life Pharmacy, the Emirates Cardiac Society and other organisations.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of checking your blood pressure, adopting healthy lifestyles and understanding the causes and effects of hypertension.

Hypertension – also known as high or raised blood pressure – is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure.

It can increase the risk of heart, brain and kidney disease and is a major contributor to premature deaths across the world.

More than one billion people have the condition globally, according to figures from the World Health Organisation.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said the Emirates aims to reduce levels of high blood pressure by 30 per cent by 2030.

He said this goal can be achieved by prioritising prevention over treatment and putting in place effective health programmes.

“The national campaign was initially launched on May 1, 2017, followed by campaigns in 2018 and 2019, in co-operation with government health agencies and the private health sector,” he said.

“As a result, the country achieved remarkable success, securing first place among 89 countries.”

Hidden dangers of hypertension

Many people live with hypertension without realising it due to infrequent blood pressure checks, putting them at greater risk.

People with health conditions such as obesity and diabetes – which are relatively prevalent in the Emirates – can be at a higher risk of developing hypertension.

The British Heart Foundation has said that while there is not always an explanation for the cause of high blood pressure, most people develop it because of their diet, lifestyle or a medical condition.

A Dubai household health survey of 2,530 adults conducted in 2019 found 38 per cent of men and 16 per cent of women had hypertension.

Pre-hypertension, where early markers of the condition are found by doctors, was reported in 29.8 per cent of people in the survey.

Dr Buthaina bin Balila, head of the non-communicable disease department at the Health Ministry, said clinical information, demographic data and blood pressure measurements will be collected from participants, allowing the Emirates to build up a clearer picture of the risks posed by high blood pressure.