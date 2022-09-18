UAE reports 422 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 422 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the number of infections remained below 500 for 19 days in a row.

Another 302 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, while no coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Sunday's caseload brought the country's overall tally of infections to 1,022,960.

The death toll stands at 2,342 to date.

The latest cases were detected from an additional 197,656 PCR tests.

More than 187.8 million tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak under a mass screening strategy to limit the spread of the virus.