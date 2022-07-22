Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,359 new cases

The UAE reported 1,359 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the overall number of infections to 980,325.

Another 1,268 people beat the virus as total recoveries climbed to 959,996.

One death was reported in the 24-hour reporting period and the toll reached 2,330.

The number of active cases stands at 17,999.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 270,369 PCR tests. More than 175 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Case numbers have dropped consistently this month, from 1,812 on July 3, to fewer than 1,400 since Monday.

On Thursday, the UAE participated in a Covid-19 global action plan meeting to discuss the fight against the coronavirus.

The online meeting was organised by Japan and the US. More than 30 countries and several international organisations took part.

They discussed mechanisms for the global distribution of vaccines, improving supply chains, supporting and protecting health care workers, and strengthening the global health security framework.

The UAE said it will continue to support international humanitarian work to provide solutions to curb the spread of the virus.