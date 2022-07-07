Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,688 new cases

The UAE reported 1,688 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after an additional 271,133 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the overall tally of infections to 958,070.

Another 1,667 people beat the virus, as total recoveries climbed to 938,261.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll remained at 2,322.

Nearly 172 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

Authorities in the UAE have urged people to follow Covid safety rules before this weekend's Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Members of the public should ensure they are tested no more than 72 hours before taking part in gatherings to protect the health of friends and family members, especially the elderly, authorities said.