UAE records 1,812 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The UAE announced 1,812 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally of infections to 951,196.

Another 1,930 people overcame the virus as the recovery total rose to 931,446.

Two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll now standing at 2,319.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 313,381 PCR tests.

More than 170.8 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Infection rates have risen significantly in recent weeks, having dropped below 200 in early May.

Sunday's caseload was the highest since February 6, when 2,015 infections were reported.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to key Covid-19 safety measures, such as the mandatory 10-day home isolation period following a positive test and the requirement to wear masks in public indoor settings such as malls.