UAE reports 782 new Covid-19 cases

More than 2,000 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours

Feb 24, 2022

The UAE recorded 782 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the overall tally of infections to 877,406.

One person died after contracting the coronavirus in the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,299.

Another 2,096 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 827,067.

The number of active cases fell once again, to 48,040, thanks to the continued trend of recoveries exceeding new infections.

The latest infections were identified as the result of 474,340 PCR tests.

More than 136 million tests have been conducted to date as part of a comprehensive screening strategy.

Mass screening of the public, allied to a nationwide vaccination campaign, remains central to the country's pandemic recovery strategy.

More than 24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date, with about 95.6 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

It is the second day in a row that daily infection rates have increased.

However, case numbers have declined significantly in recent weeks after daily figures exceeded 3,000 several times in January.

Updated: February 24th 2022, 11:23 AM
