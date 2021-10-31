Coronavirus: UAE reports 81 new cases from 287,876 tests

The UAE reported 81 new cases of Covid-19 and 118 recoveries on Sunday.

The number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic early last year is 739,905, with 734,132 recoveries.

Health officials said no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and the death toll stayed at 2,136.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said 287,876 PCR tests were carried out in the past 24-hour period, taking the number of tests past 93 million.

Daily cases have consistently remained below 100 as 97.63 per cent of the country's population has received a dose of the vaccine while 87.54 per cent is fully vaccinated.

More than 21 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of December 2020.

In the latest developments, the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated entry requirements – including those for business, entertainment and sport events – to include green status on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of entry.

They must also commit to wearing masks.

The new measures came into effect from Sunday, October 31.