UAE reports 994 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

New cases remained low against testing of more than 300,000 people

A medical staff member administers a PCR test to a nursing home worker during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Durango, Spain, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

Testing numbers are high as people return from holidays and pupils prepare to head back to school. Reuters

The National
Aug 27, 2021

The UAE reported 994 cases on Friday following more than 300,000 tests.

Four people died and 1,570 recovered.

The latest tallies mean that 714,396 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Some 698,989 people have recovered from Covid-19, while 2,035 have died.

The number of new cases has remained low in the past few weeks, even against high testing.

Friday was expected to be one of the biggest days of screening to date as tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of pupils are tested before returning to classrooms on Sunday.

Parents take their children to Biogenix Labs in Masdar City to get PCR tested. Pupils will need to show a negative nasal PCR or saliva test result taken within 96 hours before they can return to in-person classes on Sunday. Victor Besa / The National.

Updated: August 27th 2021, 11:06 AM
