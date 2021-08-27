UAE reports 994 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Testing numbers are high as people return from holidays and pupils prepare to head back to school. Reuters

The UAE reported 994 cases on Friday following more than 300,000 tests.

Four people died and 1,570 recovered.

The latest tallies mean that 714,396 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Some 698,989 people have recovered from Covid-19, while 2,035 have died.

The number of new cases has remained low in the past few weeks, even against high testing.

Friday was expected to be one of the biggest days of screening to date as tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of pupils are tested before returning to classrooms on Sunday.

