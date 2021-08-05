Hopes more Arab women competing in hijabs 'will break barriers'

Emirati Shahad Budebs said she was proud of her identity when representing the UAE at the world CrossFit games in the US this week.

Emirati Shahad Budebs hopes seeing more women in full body or hijab sports gear will encourage other Arab athletes to compete in the gruelling CrossFit games.

The UAE national was part of the first Arab team to make it to the world CrossFit games in Madison, Wisconsin, this week.

Team Dubai competed against 40 of the world's top teams in a fiercely competitive event.

Quote I was the only one wearing hijab. This is my identity. I’m saying I’m proud to be here. Shahad Budebs

The athletes hope their experiences will open doors for others to take on the challenge to be counted among the fittest in the world.

“It was a great experience competing against the toughest athletes and we learnt a lot about how we need to prepare,” said Ms Budebs, the UAE national CrossFit champion who made it to the individual event in Madison, the US, in 2019.

She stood out as the only woman in a headscarf, long-sleeved shirt and full-length leggings in a sea of bikinis, shorts and tank tops.

Ms Budebs hopes the images will inspire young women to join the ranks of Muslim female athletes competing professionally while wearing modest sports gear.

“I was the only one wearing hijab. This is my identity,” she told The National from Madison.

“I’m saying I’m proud to be here. I want to tell other women, if you are only one wearing the hijab, don’t be afraid to compete against the strongest in the world.”

She received tremendous support online with messages from across the world and a shout out from the organisers who mentioned her on Twitter.

In 2019, shahad budebs became the first female from the UAE to compete at the Games. In 2021 she continues to lead by example. #crossfit#crossfitcommunity #crossfitgames pic.twitter.com/3RJdoVirhw — CrossFit (@CrossFit) July 29, 2021

“People said they were proud and happy to see me competing,” she said. “They were very supportive.”

The teams were given a series of challenges that covered rope climbs, distance swims, lifting weights, pushing weights over an extended stretch, running and completing obstacle courses.

Ms Budebs plans to work on improving her swimming technique while wearing a hijab swimsuit.

“It’s still baby steps for us. It's not easy to get here so I want to train harder and come back stronger next year,” she said.

“Swimming is my weakness, it’s challenging because I have only been swimming for the last two years.

“Wearing the full swim suit made me slow and heavier. So I need to understand how to improve my skills.”

Emirati Shahad Budebs hopes to inspire more Arab women to compete in high-intensity sports.

There have been several women who have competed in the Olympics and other international games in the hijab.

Athletes aim to broaden the conversation so it becomes natural for young girls to take up high-intensity sports.

Team Dubai placed 35th among the world’s top 40 teams and is determined to return better prepared.

The team included Emiratis Bader Al Noori, Mahmood Shalan and Irish resident Kat Fearon. Ms Fearon said others would follow the example Ms Budebs had set.

“It is so inspiring for women to see Shahad competing in her hijab among the best athletes in the world, it gives women the motivation and courage to believe they can too,” she said.

Bader Al Noori, a first lieutenant with the Dubai Police and team captain, said he hoped more women would take up the sport.

The rules stipulate a team comprises two women and two men. There have also been expatriate teams with podium finishes at the CrossFit games.

“Shahad has been a big inspiration to many women I’m really hoping we find more Arab women athletes,” he said.

“My goal was to open the doors for UAE nationals. I want a team competing every year from UAE. We need to get the next generation in the sport.”

Lt Al Noori said they would need coaches specifically to hone running and swimming skills.

“We need more training outside the gym,” he said.

“The competition was an eye opener and I’m sure after this you will find more Arab teams wanting to compete.”

Athletes said it was crucial for the young to have Arab female sports role models growing up.

Tackling antiquated notions that sport makes women "too muscular and bulky" and encouraging girls to be comfortable wearing the hijab in open competitions was also important.

“We have women who are dedicated to sport but some don’t like to train with the hijab,” Lt Al Noori said

“It’s hard in our culture to accept women who are physically strong. They see a girl with muscles and think ‘Why is she like that'.

“People need to be educated. It should start with schools emphasising more on all sports like football and basketball. The only way to change this is through education.”

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

if you go The flights

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a "full-scale bear market" without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup's global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that's been relatively stable over the period. Japan's equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea's increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents' equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

