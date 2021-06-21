UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in Gaza

Emirates Red Crescent has shipped 20 ambulances equipped with essential emergency, security and safety equipment to the Gaza Strip.

The shipment sent on Monday, which went through the Rafah Border Crossing, will help support Gaza’s health sector and improve local humanitarian conditions.

"The UAE always seeks to support the humanitarian efforts to assist the Palestinian people under the current circumstances, which require everyone's solidarity to enable them to overcome their harsh social conditions, through providing for their needs, especially for women and children," state news agency Wam reported.

Earlier this month, the UAE sent 960 tonnes of medical aid and food to help 20,000 families in Gaza.

In February and March, the Emirates delivered more than 58,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines.

The UAE has also sent more than 800 tonnes of relief assistance to 10,000 families in the Gaza Strip this year.