UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in Gaza

The shipment will help support Gaza’s health sector and improve local humanitarian conditions

The shipment will help support Gaza’s health sector and improve local humanitarian conditions.
The shipment will help support Gaza’s health sector and improve local humanitarian conditions.

Emirates Red Crescent has shipped 20 ambulances equipped with essential emergency, security and safety equipment to the Gaza Strip.

The shipment sent on Monday, which went through the Rafah Border Crossing, will help support Gaza’s health sector and improve local humanitarian conditions.

"The UAE always seeks to support the humanitarian efforts to assist the Palestinian people under the current circumstances, which require everyone's solidarity to enable them to overcome their harsh social conditions, through providing for their needs, especially for women and children," state news agency Wam reported.

Read More

The UAE sent close to 1,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza on Monday. WamUAE sends 960 tonnes of medical aid and food to help 20,000 families in Gaza

UAE sends 38,700 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Gaza

Earlier this month, the UAE sent 960 tonnes of medical aid and food to help 20,000 families in Gaza.

In February and March, the Emirates delivered more than 58,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines.

The UAE has also sent more than 800 tonnes of relief assistance to 10,000 families in the Gaza Strip this year.

Updated: June 21, 2021 09:02 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
Palestinian officials stand next to a lorry carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel in southern Gaza. Reuters

Israel opens Gaza crossing for Palestinian exports for first time since May war

MENA
Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa and Nigeria. AFP / Karim SAHIB

Emirates airline extends restrictions covering South Africa and Nigeria flights

Transport
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read