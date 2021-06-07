UAE sends 960 tonnes of medical aid and food to help 20,000 families in Gaza

The humanitarian mission was overseen by Emirates Red Crescent

The UAE sent close to 1,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza on Monday. Wam
The UAE sent 960 tonnes of medical aid and food supplies to support 20,000 families in Gaza.

The mission was overseen by the UAE's humanitarian arm, Emirates Red Crescent.

Thirty-three shipments were sent through the Rafah Border Crossing on Monday, state news agency Wam reported.

The assistance is part of relief programmes to support the Palestinian people at a time when essentials such as food, medicine, clothing and basic construction materials are in short supply.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flights to Sudan

"The UAE always sought to provide all possible support to help the Palestinians in such circumstances that require everyone to show solidarity towards overcoming their harsh impacts on societies, especially women and children," a statement on Wam said.

The UAE delivered more than 58,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines to Gaza in February and March to help its inoculation campaign.

The UAE has sent several shipments of medical aid and supplies for people in Gaza, including 36.6 tonnes of medical aid, 10,000 Covid-19 test kits and 10 respirators, to help more than 36,000 medical personnel.

Earlier this year, the UAE also sent more than 800 tonnes of relief assistance to 10,000 families in the Gaza Strip.

The total assistance provided by the UAE to Palestine from 2010 to date is worth $1.14 billion, of which $254 million is for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The UAE is one of the largest aid donors and financiers of Unrwa projects in the Palestinian territories.

Updated: June 8, 2021 09:20 AM

