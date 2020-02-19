UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds its first meeting

The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee held its first meeting on Wednesday.
The officials met at the Expo 2020 headquarters to come up with a plan that can tell the story of the country’s success.
The country's embassies around the world will take part in the celebrations that highlight the country's development, and its national, cultural and humanitarian initiatives.
“The UAE, led by President Khalifa, has attained exceptional accomplishments in a record period of time, becoming synonymous with the idea that nothing is impossible,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.
The celebrations will acknowledge the past and prepare for the future.
“We are working on an integrated agenda that encompasses various national, development, cultural and humanitarian initiatives that involve all members of society,” Sheikh Abdullah said.
The committee is working on an agenda that will send a positive message that resonates regionally.
"Celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee next year is a salute to our forefathers and their vision of the Union’s promising future,” Sheikh Abdullah said.
