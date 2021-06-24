Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed marks countdown to Expo 2020

With fewer than 100 days to go, preparations for the World Fair are almost complete

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today announced the countdown to the start of Expo 2020 has begun.

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said: "As the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai begins, we are humbled to be hosting this historic event at such an important time. Under the guidance of HH Mohammed bin Rashid, this event promises to be a timely forum for dialogue and an important milestone on the road to recovery."

The world fair was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers promised visitors an experience that will have been worth the wait.

One of the images French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared from onboard the International Space Station. Twitter French astronaut shares images of Dubai from orbit

Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 facts that tell the story of the world fair

It is scheduled to begin on October 1 and is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

The UAE will host the event under strict coronavirus precautionary measures.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced free vaccinations for all Expo 2020 Dubai participants and their staff.

While vaccination will be mandatory for the expo workforce, it is being encouraged, but not enforced, for visitors and tourists.

Testing will be in place for visitors.

Published: June 24, 2021 11:28 AM

