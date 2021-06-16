Sheikh Mohamed receives Nato commander

Developments discussed with Gen Miller at Al Shati Palace include withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Gen Austin Miller, Commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission and US forces in Afghanistan, at Al Shati Palace. Also there were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, right, and Lt Gen Essa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, second right. Image: Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs  
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Gen Austin Miller, Commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission and US forces in Afghanistan, at Al Shati Palace. Also there were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, right, and Lt Gen Essa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, second right. Image: Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs  

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Gen Austin Miller, the commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

They discussed "bilateral relations and ongoing co-operation between the UAE and US in the defence field", Wam reported.

They also "exchanged views over the latest developments in the region, primarily the withdrawal of the US troops and its Nato allies from Afghanistan, due to be completed by September 11".

Sheikh Mohamed received Gen Miller at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Lt Gen Essa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Maj Gen Saleh Al Amiri, Commander of Joint Operations, and the delegation accompanying the US commander.

Updated: June 16, 2021 11:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen raises the trophy after winning the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. AFP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to welcome fans back for 2021 race

F1
Pretoria, South Africa. AFP

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

Health
The Dubai Police V8 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG was flown to Milan in Italy by Emirates SkyCargo, to take part in the Mille Miglia tour. Courtesy Dubai Police 

Dubai Police fly into Italy for Thousand Miles classic car race

UAE Government
Woman can apply without permission from their male guardian. AFP

More than 450,000 Saudi citizens and residents apply for Hajj permits in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of handheld scanners to detect potential Covid-19 symptoms for drivers

Health
Most Read