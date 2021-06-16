Sheikh Mohamed receives Nato commander

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Gen Austin Miller, the commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

They discussed "bilateral relations and ongoing co-operation between the UAE and US in the defence field", Wam reported.

They also "exchanged views over the latest developments in the region, primarily the withdrawal of the US troops and its Nato allies from Afghanistan, due to be completed by September 11".

Sheikh Mohamed received Gen Miller at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Lt Gen Essa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Maj Gen Saleh Al Amiri, Commander of Joint Operations, and the delegation accompanying the US commander.