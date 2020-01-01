Hundreds assist in Dubai's New Year's Eve street clean-up

Dubai Municipality workers cleared tonnes of rubbish left by partygoers across the city. Courtesy: Dubai Municipality

A large clean-up operation was in full swing in the early hours of Wednesday morning following the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai.

As revellers began to head home after a long night, the day was just beginning for the city’s clean-up team.

Dozens of vehicles, volunteers and cleaners from Dubai Municipality were deployed throughout the emirate to ensure the streets and beaches were cleared of the night's debris.

A total of 500 volunteers and 350 municipality workers cleared tonnes of rubbish left by partygoers in 16 locations across the city.

And more than 600 bags of waste, weighing 1,800kg, were diverted from landfill and sent to the municipality’s recycling unit.

#DubaiMunicipality has successfully removed the waste after the 2020 #NewYearsEve celebrations with the help of cleaners and volunteers in the cleaning process. pic.twitter.com/380Xkz6koM — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) January 1, 2020

“Dubai kicked off 2020 clean and neat,” a tweet from the Municipality read.

“Dubai Municipality has successfully removed the waste after the New Year’s Eve celebrations with the help of cleaners and volunteers.”

On Tuesday evening, thousands of revellers across the UAE welcomed the New Year in style, enjoying spectacular firework displays at the stroke of midnight.

Many headed to Downtown Dubai to see the iconic fireworks display at the Burj Kahlifa, while others opted for a night at Kite Beach overlooking the Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame and Palm Jumeirah.

Within hours of the clock striking midnight, balloons, party hats and food packaging that lay strewn across the streets were collected by 152 waste disposal trucks.

In 2019, more than 1,800 workers from Dubai Municipality managed to clear 87 tonnes of waste following the New Year celebrations.