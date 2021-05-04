Dubai Ruler streamlines government entities to increase efficiency

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wished happiness, health and peace to all. Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued legislation aimed at increasing the efficiency of Dubai government entities.

The changes will restructure some government departments. Among them were:

The International Institute for Tolerance will be absorbed by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Department.

All of the responsibilities of the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre will be transferred to the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy).

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will be merged into the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and its chief executive will be appointed according to a resolution issued by the chairman of the Executive Arts Council. The secretary general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award will be now be appointed by the chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The Central Grievance Committee of Dubai Government Employees will extend the scope of the committee to cover grievances submitted by employees of 44 government entities.

A decree was issued "pertaining to the dissolution" of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council.

All new legislation will come into effect within three months of publication in the Official Gazette.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children

Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)

Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa

950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families

NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN

One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

